Srisun Express charges 30 cents more for beverages with no sugar.

Eatery defends 30-cent surcharge for ‘no sugar’ drinks, says healthier alternative costs more

A 30-cent surcharge for ordering drinks with “no sugar” at Srisun Express has raised questions about how healthier beverage options are priced.

A screenshot of the local eatery’s digital ordering menu showed that a regular Milo costs $2.80 and carries a Nutri-Grade D label, indicating a high sugar content of 12 per cent.

However, customers who select the “no sugar” option under the customisation tab are charged an additional 30 cents.

One customer, who discovered the surcharge while ordering drinks for his children, questioned the logic behind the pricing.

“I don’t understand this. At the national level, everyone is moving towards a healthier lifestyle and diet, but you’re penalising people for choosing a less sweet version,” said Derrick, a 37-year-old public servant who declined to give his full name.

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“How does this make any sense? Why would this motivate me to choose the healthier option?”

Srisun Express has multiple outlets across Singapore, including in Serangoon Gardens, Bishan and Tampines. The halal-certified casual eatery is known for its prata and towering iced Milo drinks.

‘No sugar’ option requires different ingredients

In response to Stomp’s queries, a spokesperson for Srisun Express explained that the surcharge applies to beverages traditionally prepared using sweetened condensed milk, such as Milo, Horlicks and Teh Cino.

According to the spokesperson, the sweetness and creaminess of such drinks come directly from condensed milk. When customers request a “no sugar” version, the eatery is unable to use condensed milk due to its high sugar content.

To maintain the drink’s intended taste and texture, the eatery substitutes the condensed milk with evaporated milk — which is “significantly more costly”.

“With the continued rise in ingredient and operational costs, the additional $0.30 charge helps us cover the higher cost of ingredients while still maintaining the quality and consistency of our beverages,” the spokesperson said.

The eatery added that the surcharge applies only to drinks originally prepared with sweetened condensed milk.

Drinks that are naturally made without sugar or condensed milk — such as Teh O, Kopi O, Limau and Teh O Longan — do not incur any additional charge when ordered without sugar.

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