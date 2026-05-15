The e-bike rider was seen flashing a middle finger at a driver.

E-bike rider flashes middle finger at driver after cutting across 2 lanes in Woodlands

An e-bike rider and his pillion passenger flashed middle fingers at a driver repeatedly after cutting into the lane along Woodlands Avenue 12.

Footage of the incident was posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page, with the accompanying caption stating that it happened at about 1.22pm on May 9.

The video shows an e-bike travelling in the leftmost lane before swerving across multiple lanes to the right, cutting in front of the dashcam vehicle in the process. As this happens, the e-bike’s rear strobe light flashes repeatedly and the rider briefly looks back.

He then moves back into the middle lane, as his passenger flashes a middle finger at the camcar driver.

The rider makes the obscene gesture twice more as the video ends.

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“Entitled e-biker on the road riding as though they paid for road tax & COE,” the post’s caption read.

Netizens slam rider’s offensive gesture

Netizens were enraged by the riders’ actions, with some describing it as a “road hazard”.

Others urged the authorities to take action, pointing out such incidents were “common”.

Several netizens also speculated that there were two sides to the story, suggesting there “must be a reason” for the rider’s actions.

As the dashcam footage does not contain audio, it is unclear what prompted the pair on the e-bike to make the obscene gesture.

According to an advisory by the Land Transport Authority, a power-assisted bicycles (PAB), commonly known as an e-bikes, can be ridden on cycling paths and roads.

Riders need to obtain a PAB Theory Test Certificate, and devices need to be type-approved, sealed and registered at an LTA-authorised Inspection Centre before use.

Both riders and pillion passengers are also required to wear helmets when riding on roads.

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