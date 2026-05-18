Drunk man causes commotion in Sembawang flat, allegedly kicks cop while being taken to hospital

A 43-year-old man allegedly kicked a police officer while being taken to hospital following a disturbance at a Sembawang flat.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Block 363C Sembawang Crescent on May 16 at about 6.15pm.

The man was believed to be drunk and causing a commotion inside his residential unit.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the man had allegedly broken several window panels in his unit and sustained injuries.

The man allegedly became aggressive when officers from Woodlands Police Division checked on him and hurled vulgarities at them, the police said in a news release on May 17.

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He was subsequently arrested and conveyed to hospital.

“While en route to the hospital, the man allegedly kicked a police officer,” the police said.

The man is expected to be charged in court on May 18 with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty under Section 332 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years’ jail and a fine, or caning.

“The police have zero tolerance towards acts of violence or abuse against public servants who are carrying out their duties,” the police said. “Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.”

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