Driver stops bus on bridge, apparently for passengers to watch fireworks: 'Respect lah uncle'

A bus driver has earned praise online for stopping his vehicle on a bridge, apparently to let passengers watch a New Year's Eve fireworks display.

A 19-second TikTok clip shows several people standing on the bridge and filming the spectacular display, while the bus remains stationary among other vehicles.

A voice is heard saying: "Respect lah uncle", even while the driver seems to be enjoying the fireworks as well.

Captioned "Power to the kind bus uncle who stopped for the passengers & him to watch one of the best view for fireworks", the post uploaded on New Year's Day has since garnered over 124,300 views, 4723 reactions, and 48 comments.

It is unclear where the incident took place.

'Uncle also want to watch': Netizen

"Power la bus driver," one commented.

However, some suggested the bus "was stuck there because of a traffic jam and couldn't move". Another felt there was simply no space for the driver to pass as two rows of cars appeared to be illegally parked on the bridge.

While some speculated that the driver had stopped for himself to watch the fireworks, others argued he was likely doing it for the passengers, not himself.

"I believe passengers are happy with the kind driver too," one netizen added.

Stomp has reached out to @jopiggy for comment.

