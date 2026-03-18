A driver hugged and apparently offered a motorcyclist $50 after rear-ending him at Tampines Avenue 2 on March 15. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE

Driver hugs motorcyclist after accident in Tampines, allegedly offers $50 compensation but later shifts blame

A driver hugged a motorcyclist after rear-ending him in Tampines, only to allegedly blame him afterwards when questioned by the police.

Dashcam footage of the accident, which purportedly happened at about 10.38pm on March 15, was shared by the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

In the video, a black car can be seen stopped at a red light along Tampines Avenue 2. The motorcyclist's daughter, who apparently submitted the video, shared that her father was on the way home from night prayers when the accident occurred.

When the traffic light turns green, the car moves forward and jerks as it collides with a motorcycle ahead, sending the motorcyclist tumbling to the ground.

As the motorcyclist regains his footing, the driver exits his car and wraps his arms around him. The pair remain in an embrace for a few seconds, with the driver patting the motorcyclist's back. They then walk over to the front of the car, presumably where the fallen motorcycle was, as passers-by come to assist.

According to the caption accompanying the video, one such passer-by overheard the driver offering $50 to the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle is then pushed to the pavement — it is unclear whether it was damaged by the collision.

Paramedics subsequently found the motorcyclist uninjured, following which the driver apparently left the scene.

However, the driver was summoned back to the scene when police arrived. During questioning by the police, he allegedly blamed the motorcyclist for causing the accident.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police revealed that the motorcyclist, identified as a 71-year-old man, was conveyed to the hospital following the accident.

A 79-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Netizens poke fun at hug and alleged $50 offer

Netizens poked fun at the driver's alleged $50 offer, with one Facebook user saying, "Give $50 think what? Hari Raya is it?"

"Give $50 to spend at pasar malam?" another user quipped.

While netizens mostly sided with the motorcyclist and slammed the driver for allegedly shifting the blame, one netizen pointed out that the motorcyclist should have driven forward when the traffic light turned green.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.