The Malaysian-registered car was seen speeding off towards Singapore. PHOTOS: SHAN MAN/FACEBOOK

Driver flees towards S'pore after crashing car through Johor immigration barrier, manhunt ongoing

A Malaysian-registered vehicle barrelled through an immigration checkpoint in Johor Bahru (JB) before speeding off towards Singapore, sparking a manhunt for the driver.

A video of the incident, which occurred on Feb 22 at about 2.40pm, was shared on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) Facebook group.

The 33-second clip shows a black car at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex (KSAB), making a sharp turn as a man dressed in black attempts to slow it down.

Undeterred, the driver of the car accelerates while another man chases after it.

In another clip, the car is also spotted driving against traffic on the Causeway.

Manhunt for driver ensues

According to The Star, Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan, the Iskandar Puteri officer-in-charge of the police district, said in a statement on Feb 23 that an auxiliary policeman had directed the driver to make a U-turn from the heavy vehicle lane to the car lane.

The driver did not cooperate, and instead accelerated through the immigration checkpoint barrier and four traffic cones before speeding towards the exit point to Singapore.

The case is being investigated for mischief, which carries a sentence of at least one year and not more than five years' imprisonment, a fine, or both, if convicted.

Mr Kumarasan said the case is also being investigated for reckless and dangerous driving.

Offenders face up to five years' jail, a fine of RM5,000 (S$1,630) to RM15,000, and disqualification from holding a driving licence, if convicted.

Police added that efforts to locate the suspect are ongoing and urged witnesses to come forward with information.

