Driver fined $8,000 for dumping office furniture illegally at Joo Yee Road

A man was fined $8,000 on May 26 after he pleaded guilty to illegally disposing of a large volume of dismantled office furniture and partitions in Taman Jurong.

Naidu Manish Kumar, a driver, was convicted of one charge under section 20(1)(a) of the Environmental Public Health Act 1987, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a media advisory on May 28.

NEA had received public feedback on July 24, 2025, about illegal dumping along Joo Yee Road. Its investigations revealed that the waste was from reinstatement works carried out at a vacated office in Genting Lane.

PHOTO: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Naidu admitted that he had dumped the waste out of convenience, instead of sending the office furniture and partitions to a licensed general waste disposal facility for proper disposal.

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“The illegal disposal of waste is a serious offence as it pollutes the environment and poses a hazard to public health,” said NEA, adding that it will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against anyone who disposes of waste illegally.

First-time offenders are liable to a fine of up to $50,000 and/or up to 12 months in jail, while repeat offenders may be fined up to $100,000 and jailed up to 12 months.

Members of the public can report suspected illegal disposal via NEA’s online feedback form or the myENV mobile app.

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