The driver said they “felt so sorry” about the incident.

Driver donates $200 after accidentally splashing pedestrian along Bendemeer Road: ‘Couldn’t stop to say sorry’

A driver made a $200 donation to TOUCH Community Services after accidentally splashing a pedestrian with rainwater while driving along Bendemeer Road.

Chong, a 30-year-old engineer, told Stomp that the incident occurred on May 15 at around 8am, after sending his son to school.

He later posted about it on the Singapore subreddit, appealing for the victim to come forward.

In the post, Chong recalled that he was driving in the rain along Bendemeer Road when he “accidentally splashed a pedestrian”.

Amid the poor visibility and heavy traffic, he said he had “underestimated the effect of (his) wheels on a deep puddle”, leading to the splash.

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“I couldn’t even stop to say sorry because the road was busy and I don’t think I’m allowed to stop,” Chong added, extending an apology to the victim and offering compensation.

‘More important to drive safe’: Netizens commend driver

Many netizens were heartened by the driver’s gesture, commending the “kind thought”.

One commenter said they had once been similarly drenched by a puddle, recounting that “it’s just a funny memory”.

“It’s more important to focus on the road and drive safe on a rainy day than it is to worry about things like this. Clothes can dry one,” the commenter wrote.

Another even called the post “legendary”, applauding him for “setting the standards” and urging people to “treat each other better”.

Several suggested making a donation instead, to which Chong replied that it was a “brilliant idea”.

Driver makes $200 donation despite not identifying victim

In an update to the original post, Chong shared a screenshot showing that he had donated $200 to TOUCH Community Services — a non-profit charitable organisation — to support seniors in need.

“I was saying I’d make a donation if I cannot find the person, then on a second thought I might as well just do it regardless,” he wrote.

“My promise for compensation still holds, if the right person comes to me.”

Speaking to Stomp, he explained that he was trying to make up for his mistake.

Although several netizens have reached out claiming to be the victim, he said that none were involved in the incident after he verified specific details with them.

“Nonetheless it still shows that it’s a pretty widespread issue that all SG drivers need to be aware of,” Chong added.

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