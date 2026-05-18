Driver arrested after pedestrian dies in Jalan Besar accident

Laura Chia

The Straits Times

May 18, 2026

A 31-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, following the death of a pedestrian in an accident on May 17.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted at around 12.30pm to the accident involving two cars and a pedestrian at the junction of Kallang Bahru and Lavender Street, towards Balestier Road.

The 58-year-old female pedestrian was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. She subsequently died in hospital, said the police.

A 31-year-old male car driver was arrested and investigations are ongoing, added the police.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Images taken by an ST reader show a crowd of people standing at the junction, while a blue car is stationary at the yellow box junction. Blood can be seen on the road.

Traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025, with 149 people killed, compared with 141 in 2016. The number of people injured also rose from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics fatal accident

accident

death

pedestrian

arrest

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.