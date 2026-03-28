A person was seen feeding dozens of pigeons in Nee Soon. PHOTOS: K SHANMUGAM SC/FACEBOOK

Dozens of pigeons swarm as person scatters over 13 slices of bread in Nee Soon

A person seen throwing more than 13 slices of bread onto the ground as dozens of pigeons flocked to the food has drawn mixed reactions after Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam shared a video of the act on his social media page.

The 11-second clip, posted on March 25, showed a person in a grey singlet and black shorts, wearing a pink cap.

With their back to the camera, the person drops slices of bread onto the floor as the birds gather. Bird calls are heard in the background, amidst the flurry of activity.

At least 13 pieces of bread were scattered onto the floor within a short period of a few seconds.

Mr Shanmugam stressed that illegal feeding of birds is a “problem”, noting that the incident occurred in Nee Soon.

“We are trying our best to solve the problem. But it is difficult if some continue to behave this way,” he wrote.

Under the Wildlife Act, first-time offenders can be fined up to $5,000 for feeding wildlife, with penalties increasing to up to $10,000 for repeat offences.

In a written parliamentary response on Nov 11, 2024, then-Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that NParks took enforcement action against 209 offenders for feeding birds illegally, including 30 repeat offenders.

‘Incorrigible behaviour’: Netizens riled

The post garnered over 327,000 views on Facebook, as many netizens disapproved of the act.

“This is not charity or doing a good deed. Bird dropping is very harmful,” one netizen commented, while others suggested that “recalcitrant” offenders be given “corrective work order”.

“Inadequate enforcement breeds incorrigible behaviour,” another complained.

However, others felt it was permissible, calling the person “kind-hearted” and a “good soul”.

“Best way to get rid of expired bread. No wastage,” commended a netizen.

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