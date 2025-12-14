Two double-decker buses were involved in an accident in the morning of Dec 14, resulting in 44 people transported to hospitals. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Double-decker bus rear-ends another in Jurong West, both drivers and 42 passengers taken to hospital

An accident involving two double-decker buses in Jurong West resulted in 44 people taken to hospitals on the morning of Dec 14.

Two were the bus drivers and 42 were passengers, the police told Stomp.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident along Jurong West Avenue 1 just before 11am.

A person trapped in the driver's seat of a bus was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted on Facebook that the Tower Transit bus service 98 had rear-ended the stationary SBS Transit bus service 99 at 10.54am.

"Both SBS Transit and Tower Transit Singapore are currently reaching out to the injured and their family members to check on their condition and provide the necessary support," said LTA.

Tower Transit posted on social media at 12.18pm: "We are aware of an incident involving bus service 98 earlier today. Emergency services were promptly activated, and affected passengers are receiving medical assessment and care.

"Our priority is the safety and well-being of those involved."

SBS Transit posted at 2.23pm: "LTA and both operators are investigating the incident. We would like to apologise for the hurt and distress caused by this accident."

The police said that a 49-year-old bus driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

