‘Don make me paint house’: Man arrested over loanshark harassment in Pasir Ris

A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspected loanshark harassment after graffiti was found scribbled on a wall beside a residential unit at Pasir Ris Street 72.

The graffiti said: “O$P$!! Last warning!! Don make me paint house!!! WhatsApp”.

The police said they were alerted to the case on May 4 at about 8.10pm.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the man’s identity and arrested him on May 6.

One red marker and one mobile phone were seized as case exhibits.

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The man will be charged in court on May 8 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities, adding: “Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance, and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

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