Netizens were quick to point out that it was supposed to be “woah, hey,” a part of her song One More Time. PHOTO: SAPPHIRICALISM/TIKTOK, LEESHUHADAH/TIKTOK

Doja Cat concert hits awkward note with 'Wok Hey' chant: 'Idk what she was asking us to chant'

Fans at the Singapore leg of the Doja Cat Ma Vie World Tour were baffled when the American rapper led the crowd in a chant that sounded a lot like "Wok Hey".

Cantonese for "breath of the wok", a term for the smoky aftertaste of stir-fried dishes, it is also the name of a popular local stir-fry brand.

Doja Cat's one-day Singapore stop on Dec 10 saw TikToker @Leeshuhadah reacting as she awkwardly joined in the chant, a moment netizens dubbed "the confusion was so loud".

"Doja Cat Obsessed with 'Wok Hey'", she wrote, adding that the singer "forces Singapore crowd to pay tribute by chanting". The TikToker also admitted that she had no idea what they were even supposed to be chanting.

Alluding to the popular hawker stall, she said in jest: "Maybe she had Meng Kee Fried Kway Teow." She added that food influencer Lucas The Boss should be hired to "confirm if the wok hey is indeed worth chanting for".

Captioned "Whatever she ate, she was very impressed by the wok hey," the video posted on Dec 11 has since garnered over 68,400 views, 2,910 reactions, and 17 comments.

'It's woah hey': Netizen

A netizen was quick to point out that the chant was actually part of Doja Cat's song One More Time, which includes the line "woah woah woah, hey hey hey".

Others noted that she had a similar crowd interaction in Sydney and clarified that she was indeed chanting "woah hey".

"Wok hey? she [sic] hungry I think," joked a commenter.

Another quipped, "She recently tapao from Wok Hey."

Stomp has reached out to Leeshuhadah for comment.

