The dogs were described as "timid and shy" when they were brought to the shelter. PHOTO: THERESCUECLUB/TIKTOK

Dogs from Seletar West Farm were 'timid and unsure' after controversial trapping incident, says volunteer

Two dogs captured by authorities at a Seletar West farm last November due to their purported history of aggression were "timid and unsure" when they arrived at Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter (OSCAS), says a volunteer who recently shared videos of the animals appearing healthy and active.

The controversial Nov 14 incident was captured in a widely circulated video showing animal management contractors deployed by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) pushing one of three dogs into a crate while it bites on the pole. Another dog is held at its neck with a pole and lifted into a crate.

Group director of the NParks AVS community animal management division Anna Wong, told Stomp that the dogs were trapped with "reasonable force", due to their "history of aggression" and four dog-bite incidents in the area - but animal welfare groups asserted that the handling of the dogs fell "far below humane standards".

One of the dogs, which was in AVS' care for a week, was handed over to Causes for Animals Singapore (CAS) on the morning of Nov 21. It died later that afternoon after going into cardiac arrest at a private veterinary clinic.

Dogs were 'timid and unsure'

OSCAS volunteer Tiara Robyn Chew posted a video of the other two dogs on her TikTok account @therescueclub on Jan 6, showing the animals when they first entered the shelter.

One of the dogs, a light brown Singapore Special named Ajax, sits curled up at a door with its paws tucked underneath it, as Ms Chew described the dogs as "timid and unsure".

"But slowly, with patience and love, they started showing their true selves," she wrote, as the video cuts to one of the dogs sniffing at a treat and following her across a grass patch.

"He was gentle in asking for treats and never showed any aggression (except to be protective of his friend after what they went through)," she added.

Stray dogs are not naturally aggressive, said Ms Chew, who urged members of the public to be kind to the animals.

"I hope people understand that free roaming dogs aren't naturally aggressive. Reactivity usually only happens when they're scared or feel threatened."

Stomp has reached out to Ms Chew and OSCAS for comment.

