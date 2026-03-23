Dog owner shares video of elderly man demanding his Spitz be muzzled, netizens hit back: ‘Please muzzle the old man’

A dog owner who was told his Japanese Spitz needed to be muzzled has shared a video of an argument with the man making the demand, drawing mixed reactions online.



Facebook user @Tokugawa Rei shared the 60-second video on public group Singapore Dog Lovers on March 18.

He said he was walking his dog near Block 65 Circuit Road at about 4pm that day when an elderly man began taking photos and videos of him and insisted the dog should be muzzled.

In the caption, he said he called the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), which confirmed that a muzzle was not required. However, the man continued arguing otherwise.

“I called the police next and this guy got scared and walked away after yelling and screaming and claiming his life (was) in danger,” Tokugawa Rei added, urging fellow dog owners not to be intimidated by such claims.



The post has garnered more than 267,000 views, 1,100 reactions, 250 comments.

Netizens divided

Many netizens supported the dog owner, with some criticising the elderly man’s actions.

“Great job standing up for yourself and your dog!” one commenter said.



Some even joked that the man should be muzzled instead.



“This old man, just kaypoh (busybody). Nothing better to do. Probably dog hater. I walk my Japanese Spitz and never muzzled (it). Please muzzle the old man,” one netizen wrote.

“I think this guy needs to be muzzled as the dog is already leashed. I only hear the voices of these two arguing but hardly a whimper from the dog,” another added.

Others claimed the man had behaved similarly before.

“This is not the first time he’s done this,” said a Facebook user. “He did the same thing to me, came right in front of my dog and I to video us.”



Several also shared similar encounters in their own estates.



“My estate got one girl (who) also harassed me like that.. My dog is a smiley corgi,” said a Facebook user.

Another added: “My estate has a guy like this too! He went out of the way and wrote in to CC to complain.”

Some say both parties at fault

Not everyone sided with the dog owner, with some pointing out that he also filmed the man.

“TBH, both of you are the same, you took his video too!” one commenter said.

Others felt he should have ignored the situation.

“Next time when people take photo, just smile, do (a peace sign). Make the photo nice and casual. Don't waste time,” one wrote

However, some defended his actions, saying it was important to stand up against such behaviour.

“People for nothing scold your baby girl, ask her to be muzzled when she has done nothing but being furry and cute, you can walk away just like that? You are not a dog owner then. Don't join the fun please,” the netizen said.



One commenter summed it up humorously: “Both of you should be muzzled.The dog is silent but you two are barking.”



Under AVS guidelines, dog breeds such as Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Bull Terriers, Mastiffs, and their crosses need to be muzzled in public. The dog in question, a Japanese Spitz, does not need a muzzle.

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