A Malaysian doctor couple helped stabilise an unwell passenger on an SIA flight.

Doctor couple saves passenger from life-threatening shock on SIA flight to S’pore

Upon learning that a passenger was suffering a life-threatening allergic reaction on board the Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight they were on, a pair of doctors sprung into action to stabilise his condition.

The doctors involved were identified as Dr Boo Chin Fong and Dr Tan Pei Jun, a couple from Malaysia.

Dr Boo, 34, told Lianhe Zaobao that the incident happened on an SIA flight from Christchurch, New Zealand to Singapore on May 11. The flight departed at 10.50am New Zealand time.

At about 1.30pm, shortly after finishing their in-flight lunch, Dr Boo and his wife heard an announcement from the cabin crew seeking medical assistance.

The couple responded immediately to the call and discovered that he was suffering from a sudden anaphylactic shock – a life-threatening allergic reaction that can cause respiratory failure or cardiac arrest within minutes by compromising vital organs.

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The man had regained consciousness after a two-minute blackout.

Patient’s vital signs were unstable

Upon examination, Dr Boo and Dr Tan found that the man’s vital signs were unstable, noting the following observations:

Heart rate of 38 beats per minute

Blood oxygen level of 88 per cent

Swollen tongue and lips

Red rashes appearing on his body

Dr Boo stated that because the patient had a history of stroke and heart disease, they had to consider multiple factors during diagnosis and treatment.

At the same time, there was limited medical equipment on board – which include a stethoscope that was not functioning properly.

After the couple administered intravenous (IV) fluids and oxygen, the patient’s heart rate rose to around 55 to 60 beats per minute, while his blood oxygen level hovered between 88 and 92 per cent.

The couple then decided to inject the patient with adrenaline to prevent him from falling back into shock.

Fortunately, the man’s condition gradually stabilised.

The pair also assisted in contacting the ground medical team while continuing to monitor the man’s condition.

The flight eventually landed safely at Changi Airport without diversion, and the man was handed over to the airport medical team for further observation.

Dr Boo and Dr Tan, who had a connecting flight to catch, left for their next destination after briefing the medical team on the patient’s condition.

Dr Boo previously served at Penang General Hospital and currently works in the private sector.

Meanwhile, Dr Tan is furthering her studies at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Perak, Malaysia, and is awaiting her transfer to a psychiatrist role.

In response to Stomp’s queries, a SIA spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened on flight SQ298 on May 11.

The airline also expressed its “sincere appreciation” to the medical professionals on board who responded to the cabin crew’s request for assistance.

3 in-flight emergencies in 45 days

In a Facebook post shared on May 11, Dr Boo revealed that the incident marked the third time in the past 45 days he had encountered a medical emergency on a flight.

He noted that it was “not too bad” to be given the chance to work with his wife after six years, describing it as “a memorable ending to (their) New Zealand trip”.

In the comments section, many netizens also praised the couple’s swift actions .

“Great hero and heroine, well done!” one user commented.

Another added: “Salute to you and your wife!”

In a separate incident on Nov 7, 2025, a Singapore doctor attempted to save an unconscious passenger on a flight but to no avail.

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