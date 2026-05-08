Staff from an Oriental Kopi outlet in Malaysia bought a diner new pants from Uniqlo after his was soaked from a broken mug.

Diner’s pants soaked after cup breaks at M’sia Oriental Kopi store, staff takes him to Uniqlo to buy new pair

A man dining at an Oriental Kopi outlet in Malaysia was left with soaked pants after his cup suddenly broke, prompting a staff member to escort him to the mall’s Uniqlo outlet to get a new pair free of charge.

In a Threads post dated May 5, user shafiqshahar, known as Shafiq, shared that he was meeting a Datuk for lunch at the mall’s Oriental Kopi outlet. After he was seated, Shafiq ordered mineral water for himself, which a waiter served alongside a mug filled with ice.

However, when Shafiq picked up the cup, it “suddenly exploded”, spilling water over his khaki pants.

“I honestly thought I had been hit by black magic,” Shafiq wrote.

In disbelief and wondering if he was the subject of a prank television show, he called a waiter over, who brought in the “person in charge”.

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Shafiq was subsequently informed by the employee that she would like to replace his soaked pants.

Embarrassed but not wanting to “reject blessings”, he followed the employee to the mall’s Uniqlo store.

Offered free meal and gifts

Photos attached to the post show Shafiq taking a mirror selfie with a new pair of black pants at the Uniqlo store, holding his soiled clothing in one hand.

Another picture shows an Oriental Kopi staff member, presumably the person in charge, posing with a brown Uniqlo paper bag.

In addition to a new pair of pants, Shafiq was also given a full discount on his bill and a complimentary gift, which led him to praise the staff’s hospitality.

“The service is top-notch. Hopefully, I’ll still get the 100% discount next time,” Shafiq joked. “You’re really good at taking care of your customers.”

Netizens praise staff, guessed why cup broke

Shafiq’s post garnered over 4,400 likes and 286 comments, with many netizens praising the staff’s actions.

“What great customer service recovery! And to give such empowerment to the staff to make a quick decision! Kudos to the Oriental Kopi team!” one user commended.

One netizen shared her experience dealing with a similar situation in another Oriental Kopi outlet in Kuala Lumpur, where staff compensated for her friend’s soiled clothing.

Another Threads user theorised that the mug might have been taken out of a hot dishwasher just before it was served to Shafiq, causing it to crack when ice cubes were added.

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