Deliveroo to wind down operations in S'pore, final day of service will be March 4

Laura Chia

The Straits Times

Feb 25, 2026

Delivery platform Deliveroo will exit the Singapore market on March 4, it announced on Feb 25 in a statement on its website.

"This is a difficult decision and follows a review of country-specific conditions, and our focus on investing where we see the clearest path to sustainable scale and long-term leadership," said the statement.

Mr Miki Kuusi, head of DoorDash International and chief executive officer of Deliveroo, said: "Over the last 11 years, we have been proud to help shape food delivery in Singapore, giving consumers access to a wide variety of restaurant and grocery partners.

"To all of the employees, customers, partners, and riders who have been on this journey with us and supported us along this journey – thank you."

The statement added that Deliveroo will work closely with local teams to support customers, partners and riders through the transition. The platform will remain live until March 4.

