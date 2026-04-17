Decade-long hoarding from Yishun unit occupies lift lobby and ground floor, sparks pest and fire concerns

A couple living in a Yishun flat have been accused of hoarding, with scrap items placed near the lift lobby and on the ground floor. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Yishun residents have expressed concern about a couple’s hoarding behaviour despite repeated attempts by various agencies to remove the clutter.

Shin Min Daily News reader Mr Zhang (transliteration) described the clutter at the four-room flat — located at Block 720 Yishun Street 71 — as severe. Items were not only placed within the unit, but also near the lift lobby and even on the ground level of the block.

The clutter had reportedly attracted mice and cockroaches and caused inconvenience to residents.

During a recent visit, Shin Min reporters found boxes and various scrap items outside the flat. These included:

A cabinet with over 20 umbrellas hung on it

A plastic bag containing instant noodle packets and scrap paper

Baby strollers

Bicycles

Second-hand gadgets

Stools

The living room was also observed to be piled with clutter, so much so that it exceeded the height of a person.

Reportedly hoarded for past decade

Neighbour Madam Lin, a 63-year-old retiree, revealed that an old couple resided in the flat alongside their daughter. Their son had apparently moved out years ago.

Madam Lin said that the hoarding situation was not as severe when she moved in ten years ago. However, the scrap items collected by the couple continued to pile up and feedback from residents did not lead to any change.

“Over the past few years, many volunteer groups, charity organisations, and town council personnel have come down. The unit was cleaned more than ten times, but the mess comes back after a month,” said the resident.

The 63-year-old claimed she had previously heard the male homeowner expressing plans to discard a portion of the items, but his partner disagreed, leading to an argument.

Another neighbour, Madam Zhuang (transliteration) revealed that the couple started piling items in the corridor when she moved in three years ago. The items were moved away after the 59-year-old housewife spoke with them.

Clashed with officers when they tried clearing the clutter

Madam Zhuang added that the authorities had previously sent personnel to clear the clutter, but ended up clashing with the female homeowner, who did not allow them to remove the items.

Mr Zhang, a resident who stays on the first floor, revealed that the couple would often pile up cardboard boxes, pushcarts, and abandoned bicycles in public areas on the ground floor.

“After someone complains or the authorities intervene, they will temporarily move the items away before putting them out again days later,” Mr Zhang said. “Everyone is upset but doesn’t want to speak up about it.

“It’s one thing if they were collecting scraps to sell, but the problem is they’re just piling items up without selling them. I’m worried it will cause a fire.”

Multiple agencies on the case

During the visit, Shin Min reporters also spotted a notice from the town council requesting the couple to clear the clutter by April 16 or risk confiscation.

In response to Shin Min’s queries, a Nee Soon Town Council spokesperson said it had been working with community partners and agencies such as the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to monitor the situation.

The town council had also contacted the flat’s occupants many times and carried out clean-ups at the void deck and other public areas.

As for the clutter along the corridor, the spokesperson said that more time was needed to address the issue. The representative emphasised that the case will be handled delicately in accordance with the law while ensuring the safety of public spaces.

During another visit on April 16, the clutter at the lift lobby was cleared. However, items directly outside the unit remained.

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