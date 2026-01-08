Debtor's note and plastic bag with red paint left at Geylang Bahru unit, woman arrested

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Jan 6 for suspected loanshark harassment.

The police said they were alerted to a case on Jan 5 at around 8.05pm, in which a debtor's note and a plastic bag containing red paint had been placed on the main gate of a Geylang Bahru residential unit.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Central Police Division established the woman's identity and arrested her.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she is believed to be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment islandwide.

The woman will be charged in court on Jan 8 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalise properties or cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way. Call the police at '999' if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation