Grace Seah, a HR manager, died on May 7 after a eight-year battle with cancer.

‘Death ends life — not love or relationships’: S’pore HR manager who died from cancer leaves poignant farewell post

Grace Seah, a human resources (HR) manager in Singapore who died on May 7 from cancer, has touched netizens with her farewell post, in which she wrote: “Death ends life — not love or relationships.”

In her post, shared on LinkedIn on the day of her death, Seah thanked friends and loved ones for their support, saying she felt “incredibly blessed” to have had them in her life.

“Thank you for your friendship, love, and kindness — I feel incredibly blessed to have had you in my life,” Seah wrote.

Seah’s LinkedIn profile indicates that she worked as an HR assistant manager at Estée Lauder, a role she had held since 2015. She was 41 at the time of her death, according to the Death Kopitiam Singapore Facebook page.

In her farewell post, Seah shared that she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, which became “untreatable” in November 2025. She also went through a divorce during her cancer journey.

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Expressed gratitude for friends and family

Despite the challenges, Seah said she received support from family and friends, and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to them.

Referencing her own demise, Seah said she would love for them to attend her funeral, adding: “I hope it becomes a time of reconnection, with more flowing conversations than tears — and a reminder to live fully in the present.

“If you can’t make it, that’s okay too. Just promise me you’ll spend that time with your loved ones instead. Don’t grieve alone, OK?”

Paying tribute to those she had crossed paths with in her life, Seah wrote: “I believe death ends life — not love or relationships. When you miss me, just think of me — the silly things I said or did, the moments we shared.”

Leaves behind daughter

Towards the end of her post, Seah revealed that she leaves behind a daughter named Kara.

In a final message addressed to her loved ones, Seah asked them to “guide” Kara as she “grows into her own person”.

“Teach her to be kind to others and to herself. And when she forgets, remind her that I love her so, so much— and that she is loved by many of you too,” she continued.

Seah ended her post by reiterating her love for her loved ones:

Big Hugs! Grace

Netizens thanked her for reminder of how fragile life is

Seah’s heartfelt post garnered over 1,300 reactions and 110 comments on LinkedIn.

Despite not knowing Seah personally, many netizens were touched by her farewell note.

“Although we never knew each other personally, your post deeply touched me. It served as a powerful reminder to all of us that life is precious and that our time here is limited,” wrote one LinkedIn user.

“I don’t know you personally Grace Seah but from this post - I see the strength plus courage you had, and the love you carried within,” said another.

Some netizens were even moved to tears:

“So sorry to read this. Teared up. Go well and stay true to your name Grace 🙏 May you be granted eternal peace,” a LinkedIn user mourned.

Seah’s post, which was reshared on the Death Kopitiam Singapore Facebook page, similarly received an outpouring of tributes.

“What a beautiful self-eulogy. We honour the ones we love and hold true by remembering them. They are alive in our memories,” one Facebook user commented.

Another wrote: “RIP. Even in death she is still so optimistic and thought of those who are still around.”

Speaking to Stomp, Yuelin, a 41-year-old teacher and childhood friend of Seah, described her as a “very positive and strong-willed person.”

The pair met at a taekwondo programme during their teenage years, and even at that young age, Yuelin recalled Seah’s positivity motivating those around her.

Despite not having spoken to Seah for 25 years, Yuelin told Stomp that he was devastated upon learning of her death: “I really regret not reaching out to reconnect online. This really hits me hard.”

“That said, I am genuinely grateful I could attend your funeral to bid you farewell one last time. I’m also glad to see that your smile and positivity still shine after 25 years, despite all the struggles,” he wrote in a tribute shared online.

Seah’s wake was reported to be held at Block 139 Lorong 1A Toa Payoh, with her cremation set to take place on May 9 afternoon.

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