A man was spotted lying on the floor of an MRT cabin in a TikTok video posted on March 30. PHOTO: ISHVO/TIKTOK

‘Dead or tired?’: Male commuter seen sprawled on cabin floor in crowded MRT

A male commuter has drawn concern and humourous jabs after he was seen lying on the ground of an MRT cabin.

In a 12-second video uploaded by TikTok user @ishvo on March 30, the commuter, dressed in a white tank top and black shorts, is seen lying on the ground with his limbs sprawled and his cap beside him.

The camera then pans to show the crowded cabin, with nearby commuters on their phones or talking to each other. No one appears to check on the man throughout the video.

As the train door closes beside him, a passenger clad in a blue shirt casts a glance towards him.

Based on what was shown in the video, it’s likely that the video was taken while the train was at Queenstown MRT station.

Stomp has reached out to SMRT for comment.

Netizens split between concern and teasing

The video gained over 126,000 views and 9,800 likes, with netizens split between teasing the man and criticising nearby commuters for not assisting him. Many also wondered whether the man was drunk.

Concerned viewers questioned why no one came forward to check on the man. “Why nobody seems to care or approach to see if he is OK?” one user questioned.

Others poked fun at the man’s position. “Dead or tired?” a netizen jokingly asked.

“Maybe electric bill is too high, is a good idea to sleep in MRT,” another user quipped.

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