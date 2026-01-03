Dead dog spotted floating in waters near Pasir Ris beach

The dog was spotted at a beach in Pasir Ris. PHOTO: FLB_POOP/TIKTOK

A dead dog, its brown fur missing in patches, has been found at a beach in Pasir Ris.

The animal was found by members of the public, who posted the video on TikTok account @flb_poop on Jan 2.

The 11-second clip, which garnered over 76,300 views, zooms in on the dog's body, with its eyes closed and snout submerged in the murky water. The current nudges the animal towards the shore, which is littered with rubbish.

The person behind the camera is heard asking his companion to "pay respect".

When commenters asked about the animal's condition, the TikToker confirmed that it was a dog and that it was likely dead.

Other commenters urged the pair to inform the authorities. It is not known if they did so, nor is the date of the incident.

Stomp has reached out to flb_poop and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) for more information.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation