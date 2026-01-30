People could be heard giggling as they watched his "performance". PHOTO: CAM.JS0/TIKTOK

Dancing traffic controller delights road users again with dramatic gestures: 'This is why I love S'pore'

Familiar to many Singaporeans for his moonwalks and pop-and-lock moves on the road, traffic controller Devon Woon has been spotted again, entertaining road users with his signature flair while directing traffic.

Mr Woon first gained widespread attention in 2024 for his dance-infused approach to traffic control, with videos of him moonwalking, spinning and popping while directing vehicles circulating widely online.

He was later featured in a CNA Today interview, which dubbed him a "smooth criminal".

In the latest video shared by @cam.js0 on Jan 28, with the text overlay "This is why I love Singapore...", Mr Woon can once again be seen using exaggerated hand movements, rhythmic gestures and playful flourishes as he guides vehicles and pedestrians.

His animated style appeared to amuse those in the car, with the person filming audibly laughing and reacting as he tried to anticipate the traffic controller's next move.

"He just loves his job," a voice could be heard saying in the clip.

The post, titled "Bit different to what I usually post but this made my day!", has since garnered more than 407,500 views, 21,700 reactions and 340 comments. The TikToker also wrote: "I hope someone finds this man and gets him promoted."

It is unclear when or where the video was filmed.

Netizens split over the traffic controller's movements

Many viewers welcomed the familiar sight, with one calling him a "legend".

Others were confused by the meaning of his gestures.

"When he did that wing pose, am I supposed to speed up or what ah?" one netizen questioned while others were quick to suggest was to signal a slow down.

"He believes he can fly," one user joked.

Some praised his positive energy. "Love seeing positive people at work. It really makes my day too," one netizen wrote, while adding that he was "spreading happiness and joy in this stressful world".

However, some also raised concerns about safety, noting that drivers may be confused trying to decipher his signals.

"This is a serious safety concern. While some might find it entertaining, a busy junction is not the place for performance," one said. "Drivers need clear, standardised hand signals to know exactly when to stop and go in split-second situations," one said.

Mr Woon was previously in the news after being recorded shouting at an SUV driver near Orchard Road. The dispute arose after Mr Woon claimed the driver failed to comply with a stop order at an uncontrolled junction between Draycott Drive and Claymore Hill.

Stomp has reached out to @cam.js0 for comment.

