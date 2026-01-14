'Dad hacks': Man reuses tote bag to walk child in S'pore, draws praise for creativity

A TikTok video showing a man reusing a tote bag to walk his child has surfaced, drawing praise for his creativity.

The clip, uploaded on Jan 13 by user @chamhuii, showed a child wearing a tote bag with holes cut out at the bottom for his legs.

A man, presumably the child's father, was seen holding the bag handles while they walked along a row of shops. The exact location is unclear.

"Great way to reuse your canvas tote bags. Reduce, reuse, recycle," the caption read. The video has since drawn over 243,000 views and more than 70 comments.

'Dad hacks'

Many praised the man for his creativity in repurposing the tote bag as a walking aid for his child.

"Dad hacks 101," a comment read.

"So creative!" a few users wrote,

Many were also amused by the sight. "A walking bag," one quipped.

Stomp has reached out to chamhuii for comment.

