The pair of cyclists, a man and a woman, were riding against traffic when they crashed into the vehicle. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

Cyclists riding against traffic crash into car in Jalan Besar, allegedly flee before police arrive

A pair of cyclists riding against traffic collided with a car on Townshend Road in Jalan Besar, briefly left the scene, then allegedly returned to retrieve their bicycles.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which occurred at about 3.50pm on Jan 29, was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The video showed a man and a woman cycling along the road when the dashcam vehicle turned into the same lane.

While attempting to avoid the car, the two cyclists collide with each other, lose their balance, and crash into it.

The post on Jan 30 has racked up more than 244,000 views, 1,000 reactions and 195 comments.

After the collision, the man drops his bike and raises his hand, seemingly to apologise or signal the driver to wait.

He then gives chase to the woman, who runs past the car toward New World Centre.

Footage taken from the car's rear dashcam showed the pair in a heated exchange while gesturing towards the vehicle.

The woman walks away from the scene a few seconds later, but the man continues gesturing toward the vehicle while giving chase, seemingly urging her to return. Both then walk out of frame.

At one point, a voice can be heard exclaiming, "Eh, hello," as the pair walked off. The driver claimed to have exited his car at this point to check on his vehicle.

The driver noted that the cyclists later returned and offered to exchange contact information.

However, when asked to wait for the traffic police to arrive, they allegedly left on their bicycles.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police said efforts to trace the cyclists involved in the hit-and-run incident are underway. Investigations are ongoing.

Netizens slam cyclists for allegedly fleeing after collision

Many netizens criticised the pair's actions following the incident.

"Gey siao... both slowly walk further & further from the scene," one user commented.

Another commenter speculated that the pair had "pretended to argue, then slowly walk away" to avoid facing the consequences of the incident.

However, others pointed out that the male cyclist was actually trying to convince his female companion to return to the scene to resolve the issue.

"The guy doesn't want to run away," one netizen said, while pointing out, "But the lady wanna run away."

Another added, "The girl literally threw the guy under the bus by running away."

According to the Land Transport Authority, cyclists on the road must travel in the same direction as traffic flow and use appropriate safety equipment, such as helmets.

