The cyclist was seen riding a bicycle, with a shiba inu dog tied to it.

Cyclist slammed for riding on road in Bendemeer with dog leashed to bike: ‘Irresponsible and brainless’

Footage of a shiba inu dog leashed to the back of a woman’s bicycle as she rides it along a road in Bendemeer has sparked outrage online.

The three-second video, shared on the Shiba Inu Club Facebook group, shows a woman cycling through busy traffic with the shiba inu leashed to her bicycle.

Based on the surroundings, the footage was likely taken at the junction of Serangoon Road and Lavender Street.

As she cycles through the traffic junction, the cyclist glances back, seemingly to check on the tethered dog.

Stomp has reached out to NParks for comment.

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Cyclist described as ‘irresponsible and brainless’

Screenshots from the video were also shared on the Singapura Channel Facebook page.

The post, which described the lady as a “totally irresponsible and brainless owner”, has garnered over 160 comments and 60 shares, within a day of posting.

Netizens felt it was very unkind of the woman to make the dog run on the road’s scorching surface and exposing it to traffic.

“Wow pity the dog. Not only torture, it’s dangerous also,” said a Facebook user. “Dog deserves another better family,” another said. Yet another said: “It’s incredibly reckless to put any living being in harm’s way like that, the roads are so hot it can damage their paws and the traffic is super dangerous isn’t it?”

Several asked for action to be taken against the cyclist.

“Take action against her. She is not worthy to have a dog as a pet,” said one netizen. “Dog abuse and public risk. LTA fine her and SPCA pls take the dog away. I almost had a heart attack when I saw this news on screen but not on the road,” said another.

Others felt that instead of posting footage of the incident, the person who took the photos should have stopped the woman instead.

“If the situation is dangerous for the poor furkid wouldn’t it be better to approach the owner directly instead of only taking photos/videos from afar?” said one Facebook user. “Huh? Did anyone stop her?” asked another.

Some suggested a reversal of roles for the cyclist to understand the suffering of the animal.

“I’ll be happy to tie her to my bike when I go for a ride,” said a netizen. “Do the other way round for punishment,” another said.

Several netizens also wanted the canine to be taken away from the cyclist.

“Hoping that authorities see this and remove her from the dog,” said one netizen.

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