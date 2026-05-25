A 35-year-old woman died after a tipper truck collided into her at Pasir Ris on May 23.

Cyclist run over by tipper truck in Pasir Ris had planned to watch G.E.M. concert that night

The cyclist who died after a collision with a tipper truck in Pasir Ris on May 23 had plans to attend the G.E.M. concert later that evening.

According to The Straits Times, police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 4 and Pasir Ris Drive 3 at around 4.30pm.

A 35-year-old female cyclist was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The woman, surnamed Leng (transliteration), worked as a technician and was from China.

When Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene, a bicycle reduced to just its frame was seen lying beside a blue police tent, with its wheels detached.

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Police officers on site had placed several evidence markers around the area, including near the tipper truck parked nearby. The left lane of Pasir Ris Drive 4 was also cordoned off.

The blue tent was observed to be about five to six metres away from the pedestrian crossing, and it is believed that Madam Leng was dragged and run over after the collision, causing her death.

The tipper truck driver was later seen being questioned by officers in a police car.

Planned to watch concert after work

Ms Li (transliteration), Madam Leng’s colleague, told Shin Min that the pair had just finished overtime work and planned to head home to freshen up before attending G.E.M.’s one-night-only concert at the National Stadium.

“We live very close to each other, so we went home together after work,” she said. “We thought it was still early, so we wanted to go back and refresh ourselves before going to the concert.”

Ms Li said she met Madam Leng through work about four years ago and described her as outgoing.

The pair were cycling side by side when the accident occurred, with the truck narrowly missing Ms Li when it turned left.

“At that time we were cycling across the road. The lorry driver seemed like he couldn’t brake in time,” Ms Li said.

“I looked over and saw [Madam Leng] instinctively swerve left to avoid the lorry, but she was hit by the rear wheel. She was thrown forward and run over. I was stunned.”

She added that the truck continued moving for some distance before eventually stopping.

A representative from the lorry company who was present at the scene told Shin Min that the driver was from India.

Police said a 29-year-old tipper truck driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

Leaves behind husband and young son living in China

Madam Leng’s husband, Mr Chen (transliteration), rushed to the scene after receiving a call from his wife’s colleague.

Speaking to Shin Min, he said Madam Leng was from Jilin in northeast China and the couple have a nine-year-old son.

The boy lives in China with relatives, and Madam Leng had last seen him months ago.

At around 8pm, police officers briefly lifted the white cloth covering Madam Leng’s body so investigators could record evidence. Mr Chen and one of Madam Leng’s colleagues were later seen identifying the body.

She was observed to be lying face down, her pants stained with blood.

Afterwards, officers handed Madam Leng’s belongings to Mr Chen.

When asked about how he would handle his wife’s funeral arrangements and whether he would arrange for her relatives to come to Singapore, Mr Chen was reportedly too distraught to answer.

Area frequented by heavy vehicles

Following the accident, investigations at the scene lasted for several hours, with the affected lane remaining closed.

According to observations at the scene, trucks from the same company often turn into the lane where the accident occurred.

Residents also noted that several nearby construction projects — including works for MRT lines and condominium developments — have resulted in heavy vehicle traffic in the area.

At around 9.30pm, the tipper truck was towed away. About 15 minutes later, a black van arrived to take Madam Leng’s body away, allowing traffic to resume roughly five hours after the accident.

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