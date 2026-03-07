Customers flock to Orchard Road spa seeking answers after 'irresponsible' closure

Customers flocked to the spa demanding answers after the wellness centre announced its closure on Feb 28. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Customers of Royal Secrets Wellness, which announced its closure last week, have reportedly racked up thousands in unused packages, prompting some to head down to the spa to demand solutions.

The spa provider, located along Killiney Road in Orchard, ceased operations on Feb 28, nearly 30 years after it opened its doors.

'Irresponsible' closure

When Shin Min Daily News visited the spa on the afternoon of 6 March, about 10 customers were seen flocking to the outlet within an hour.

The group of customers told the Chinese daily that they had purchased packages from the spa over the years, ranging from $3,000 to $50,000 in value.

With the spa's closure, the value of unfulfilled packages among the group of customers reportedly exceeded $200,000.

Ms Su (transliterated from Chinese), 51, told Shin Min that she still has about $50,000 worth of unused packages and is dissatisfied with the spa's handling of its closure.

"My friend said the spa was about to close, so I rushed down to check. I initially thought it would be good enough to salvage $30,000 in packages, but they ended up being forfeited," she said.

A notice posted at the spa's entrance stated that several salons are offering assistance out of goodwill. Affected customers were advised to scan a QR code and leave their contact details.

Several customers stated that "valid" packages can be "transferred" to other wellness centres in exchange for credits worth up to $1,000.

However, another affected customer — identified as Ms Huang — said only packages signed between March 1, 2024 and Feb 28 this year will be "compensated".

"This is very irresponsible. They did not tell us beforehand. I only learnt about this from my therapist," said the 44-year-old.

Salaries reportedly owed

Beauticians affected by Royal Secrets Wellness' closure have reportedly been transferred to other beauty centres.

A person familiar with the matter told Shin Min that these beauticians will be hired under new terms and have to observe a three-month probation period.

Additionally, the Chinese daily understands that some of their salaries and commissions remain unpaid.

15 complaints regarding closure: Case

Royal Secrets Wellness announced its closure in a Facebook post on Feb 28.

Describing the move as an "incredibly difficult decision", the spa said it is "working with several established spa service provider(s)" to assist customers.

In response to Shin Min's queries, Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) president Melvin Yong, who is also the MP for Radin Mas, confirmed that it has received 15 complaints regarding Royal Secrets Wellness' closure as of March 5.

The cases involve more than $153,000 in unused prepayments, and the association is currently assisting affected consumers.

During the recent Budget 2026 debate, Mr Yong called for a mandatory cooling-off period for businesses that collect "significant" prepayments.

"This will encourage responsible selling and give customers space to make rational decisions," argued Mr Yong.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.