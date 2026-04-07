Customer slams portion size of $15 salmon set served at SAFRA Mount Faber, claims it’s smaller than menu illustration

A diner slammed the portion size of a salmon set she ordered from a Western food stall at SAFRA Mount Faber, claiming it differed greatly from the illustration of the dish on the menu.

Lu Peixian (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News that she had patronised the stall — Grill & Chill Co, located at the food court of SAFRA Mount Faber — on the evening of April 1.

The 47-year-old ordered a salmon set and paid $15.10, after factoring in a 5% membership discount.

When she collected her meal and saw the salmon portion, Ms Lu questioned a staff member, who reportedly explained that the illustration on the menu was an “old photo”.

Ms Lu added that the staff member had a “cold” attitude and did not provide further explanation or compensation.

She subsequently posted her experience on Facebook, prompting netizens to comment that the salmon was as small as a sausage or ngoh hiang, and that it looked like a “children’s meal”.

“I’m disappointed that there is a mismatch between the price on the menu and the actual portion given, and I definitely will not patronise this stall again,” said Ms Lu, adding that she hopes the eatery will refresh its menu to accurately reflect portion sizes.

Staff suggests bigger cuts, explanation to customers

When Shin Min visited the Western stall on April 5, a staff member named Mr Huang (transliteration) rejected claims of “shrinking” portion sizes, and explained that every portion of salmon was sliced precisely to weigh 160g each.

He also pointed out that there may be differences in the preparation process between batches of ingredients, in turn creating an impression that there are inconsistencies in portion sizes.

Addressing Ms Lu’s feedback, Mr Huang said he had alerted the stall’s supervisor and would increase each portion of salmon by 10g to 20g. Menu illustrations will also be reviewed.

“I will explain the portion of the salmon when customers order next time to prevent misunderstandings. I will also cut the fish into a bigger piece and if it’s too small, I’ll give two pieces,” Mr Huang said.

Portion and price sufficient: customers

Several diners whom Shin Min spoke to said the stall’s pricing and meal portions were sufficient and reasonable.

Mr Lin (transliteration), a 19-year-old student, told Shin Min that he has patronised the stall multiple times and was satisfied with what was served: “I’ve ordered steak before, and the size and taste are not bad, just that it’s a little expensive.”

Another regular, Mr Chen (transliteration), agreed, saying that the dishes were reasonably priced and as such, even brought a friend to dine at the stall. “The chicken dish I ordered is reasonably priced and portioned, the taste was also good.”

Salmon sets priced $12 to $18

Staff from other Western stalls told Shin Min that salmon sets are typically priced between $12 and $18, and each portion of fish weighs at least 160g.

An employee from Chop Steak revealed that its baked salmon portion weighed between 160g and 170g. Together with two side dishes, the set is sold for $12.

Master Chippy, another Western stall, sells their baked salmon with spaghetti and a side dish for $18, with each fish portion weighing 190g.

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