Customer appalled by $1.60 takeaway charge at Hougang noodle stall

The stall said that the takeaway charge would be communicated to customers. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A customer was taken aback when he was charged 40 cents for a takeaway box at a coffee shop stall in Hougang, paying a total of $1.60 for four boxes.

Mr Chen (transliterated), a 60-year-old retiree, told Shin Min Daily News that he recently visited Lai Yuan Gourmet at Block 107 in Hougang to buy a meal. He was surprised to find that each takeaway box cost 40 cents.

"I was visiting relatives in the area and decided to pick up lunch for them. It was my first time at this stall," he said.

Mr Chen ordered four servings of laksa, resulting in a $1.60 takeaway fee. "The fees are usually around 30 cents. I only noticed the fee later. I don't want to make a big deal about the extra 10 cents, but I do feel the price is a bit high."

While he understands that the stall needs to maintain profit, increasing the cost of takeaway containers might be less practical than adjusting the food prices directly. "These boxes are hard to reuse at home, and if you want to reheat the food, you still have to transfer it to a bowl, which can be wasteful."

Stall says takeaway charge is communicated to customers

A spokesperson from Lai Yuan Gourmet told Shin Min that the food-grade takeaway boxes are designed to contain hot soups securely and prevent spillage during transport. These microwave-safe containers generally cost more than standard disposable boxes.

They added that rising packaging and operational costs contributed to higher prices for takeaway orders.

"The takeaway charge is communicated to customers, as it is indicated on the signboard menu at the ordering counter," the spokesperson said, noting that customers may choose to dine in or bring their own containers.

The stall is reviewing its takeaway packaging options and pricing, exploring more cost-effective alternatives while maintaining food safety and quality standards.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation