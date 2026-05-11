A customer who visited a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio alleged it was infested with rats, with subpar toilet conditions.

Customer alleges rat infestation at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop, claims he saw rat give birth in toilet

A customer has alleged poor hygiene and a possible rat infestation at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio, saying he once witnessed a rat giving birth in the men’s toilet.

The reader, who spoke to Shin Min Daily News and declined to be named, said the coffee shop at Block 722 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 had dirty toilets and signs of rodent activity.

He claimed the toilet floor was covered with stains and said he also observed rats scuttling about on multiple occasions, leaving droppings behind.

On one occasion, he said he even witnessed an unsettling sight: a rat giving birth under a urinal in the men’s toilet. A photo he provided showed four pink baby rats on a stained floor.

Toilet cleaned daily: Ang Mo Kio coffee shop manager

When Shin Min visited the coffee shop, it appeared generally clean, with no obvious stains or puddles, and food hygiene standards comparable to those of a typical coffee shop.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

In response to the reader’s complaints, the coffee shop’s manager Madam Wang (transliteration) said hygiene has always been a priority. She also said the toilet is cleaned four times a day: in the morning, afternoon, evening, and before closing.

However, she expressed frustration, pointing out that customers’ poor hygiene habits can cause the toilets to become dirty again shortly after cleaning.

As for the alleged infestation, Madam Wang said she had not seen rats during operating hours and had not received any customer complaints. However, one or two rats were occasionally spotted in the vicinity after closing.

Coffee shop also undergoes pest control treatments

Addressing the claim that a rat had given birth in the toilet, Madam Wang explained that it was an isolated incident that occurred last year. She was present at the coffee shop and promptly dealt with the situation.

“Actually, I was terrified, but I gritted my teeth and cleared the baby rats,” she said.

Besides daily cleanings, Madam Wang added that the coffee shop also undergoes pest control treatments twice a month.

Customers interviewed by Shin Min said they had not observed any obvious rat issues and found the overall environment at the eatery acceptable.

Town council monitoring situation, no rat burrows found

In response to Shin Min’s queries, a spokesperson for Ang Mo Kio Town Council said it was alerted to a potential infestation at the coffee shop in end-April.

However, no rat burrows were found during weekly inspections by a pest control contractor.

The town council said it will continue to monitor the situation and work with the relevant parties. Residents are also reminded to maintain cleanliness by disposing of food waste and other items properly.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.