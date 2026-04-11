Crows spotted circling Bukit Panjang HDB flats in viral video, residents raise noise and hygiene concerns

Residents have raised noise and hygiene concerns associated with the large swarm of crows. PHOTO: CROW.TASTROPHE/TIKTOK

A large flock of crows has been spotted circling Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats in Bukit Panjang, with residents raising noise and hygiene concerns.

A TikTok video shared by user @crow.tastrophe on April 4 shows crows circling Block 214 Petir Road, with loud cawing heard throughout the clip.

Mr Guo, a 64-year-old who stays in the vicinity, told Shin Min Daily News that the crow population has surged over the last two to three years, with nests seen in many large trees around the HDB estate.

He said that cawing can be heard throughout the day, sometimes lasting for over half an hour, which irritates him.

Mr Guo added that the crows would even swoop down and attack individuals who got too close, forcing residents to keep a distance.

Meanwhile, Mrs Wu, 53, was concerned about hygiene concerns over the large number of birds.

“It’s not just crows, but also mynahs, pigeons, and all kinds of birds. The bird droppings problem is also very serious. We hope that the relevant authorities can take measures to intervene,” she said.

Birds seen pecking away at food containers

Another resident, Mr Chen (transliterated), 67, accused others of feeding the birds by scattering rice grains, breadcrumbs, and other food scraps on the ground.

The retiree claimed that such activity has been going on for years with perpetrators repeatedly ignoring warnings.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the area, takeaway food containers were seen scattered across the grass patches, with several birds pecking at them.

Posters reminding residents not to feed birds were also seen on the ground floor of some HDB blocks. Additionally, reporters observed surveillance cameras installed by the National Environment Agency (NEA), believed to be for evidence collection and monitoring purposes.

Crows are an “auto-alarm”

Crow.tastrophe’s TikTok video has garnered more than 130,000 views, 1,550 likes, and 180 comments.

Many netizens, presumably those staying in the area, expressed their frustrations at the large crow population, as well as the disturbance the birds cause.

“From morning 5.30am. Auto-alarm to wake me up,” said one TikTok user.

A number of users acknowledged the situation, but claimed the birds did not cause trouble to those staying nearby.

“I’ve been in BP since 1988! The crows are not a problem to me. I think they like to stay with us,” another netizen said.

Others could not help but crack a joke at the situation.

“And who says meat is expensive when you can get it for free?” said one TikTok user.

Some also referenced Itachi Uchiha from the popular Naruto series, who is known for frequently using crows in his illusion techniques.

No crow-culling activities in Bukit Panjang for now

In March, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat announced that crow-culling operations had successfully resumed in Yishun.

He also identified nine other districts where the first phase of the rollout will take place:

Bishan

Jurong

Kranji

Punggol

Sembawang

Tampines

Toa Payoh

Woodlands

Yishun.

Bukit Panjang was not included in the list announced by Mr Chee.

Stomp has reached out to Holland Bukit Panjang Town Council for more information.

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