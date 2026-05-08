The crocodile was trapped and removed at about 9pm on May 6. It was then sedated and humanely put down, said NParks.

Crocodile spotted in waters off Sentosa Cove caught and euthanised, water activities can resume

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

May 7, 2026

A crocodile that was spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove on the evening of May 6 has been caught and put down.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said in a statement on May 7 that the reptile was trapped and removed by NParks contractors at about 9pm on May 6 off Sentosa Cove.

The approximately 2m-long crocodile was sedated and humanely put down, said NParks group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng.

He added that the decision was made in view of public safety and the lack of relocation options.

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The Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve – which currently houses a population of about 20 crocodiles – is not a suitable release site for the trapped crocodile, Mr How said, adding that NParks had previously relocated a small crocodile there in 2021.

Relocation also runs the risk of the reptile – an estuarine crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) – returning to where it was captured, posing public safety concerns, added Mr How.

NParks had checked with Mandai Wildlife Group, which could not take the crocodile into its collections, Mr How said.

Mandai Wildlife Group said in a statement on May 7 that decisions to accept any animal into its care are guided by its ability to meet the highest standards of welfare and quality of life.

It added that it also considers implications for its existing animal population and conservation commitments.

“After careful assessment, we determined that we were not in a position to provide a placement that would meet these standards for this animal,” said its spokesperson.

“This is a difficult situation, and this was not a decision we made lightly,” the spokesperson added.

The crocodile sighting on May 6 was at least the second one in 2026 in the waters off Sentosa Cove. One was spotted there on Jan 31, prompting the suspension of water activities at three beaches on the island.

Similarly, water activities, such as swimming and kayaking, were suspended on May 6 at the Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches as a precaution.

The suspension was lifted after the crocodile was removed, said Sentosa Development Corporation in an update on its website on May 7.

Increased crocodile sightings across Singapore waters

In its May 7 statement, NParks said it has observed an increase in crocodile sightings across Singapore waters, with about 30 sightings reported since January 2025.

NParks has been conducting regular surveillance of the Singapore Strait and Johor Strait to monitor crocodile activity and assess public safety risks, said Mr How.

For instance, at places easily accessible to the public, advisory signs were put up on exercising caution near the water’s edge, he said.

A warning sign seen at Tanjong Beach on May 7. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

What to do when encountering a crocodile

Anyone who encounters a crocodile should stay calm and back away, Mr How said. They should also not approach, provoke or feed it.

Members of the public should also heed warning signs and advisory notices that have been placed at areas where crocodiles have been sighted, he added.

To report an encounter, call NParks on 1800-471-7300 or national water agency PUB on 1800-2255-782.

Estuarine crocodiles are usually found in the water or on mudflats away from visitor routes, Mr How said.

These reptiles primarily hunt at night, and, in Singapore, feed mostly on fish, its most abundant prey, he added.

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