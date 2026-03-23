A couple locked themselves in their 13th floor Teban Gardens HDB unit for five hours during a standoff with the police. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS, SHIN MIN INTERVIEWEE

Couple lock themselves in Teban Gardens HDB flat in 5-hour standoff, linked to JB murder probe

A couple locked themselves inside a 13th floor HDB flat in Teban Gardens for about five hours during a police stand-off on March 19, in a case linked to a murder in Johor Bahru on March 14.

The incident began at around 5am at Block 40 Teban Gardens Road, prompting authorities to deploy two anti-riot tactical vehicles, several police cars, SCDF rescue vehicles and an ambulance to the scene, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Police reportedly surrounded the flat, broke down the door and climbed through the window before arresting the couple.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Stomp that four Singaporeans — three men aged between 23 and 29, and a 27-year-old woman — were arrested in connection with a murder case in Johor Bahru on March 14.

The arrests were carried out during simultaneous operations across Singapore on March 19, including one at the Teban Gardens unit.

The four suspects were handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) on the same day to assist in investigations.

Officers lowered themselves from above unit

A resident living above the unit who only wished to be known as Ms Liu, 60, told Shin Min that police knocked on her door at 7.15am. By around 8am, more than 10 police officers had entered her home.

She noted that five or six officers lowered themselves down using ropes through the windows in her living room, kitchen and guest room. They were also carrying large scissors, she said.

“It was quite a big operation. I felt it must be a very serious case,” added Ms Liu.

Couple opened door after 5 hours

The couple eventually opened the door at around 10am, allowing the police to enter the unit. By 11am, they were arrested.

Ms Liu said the couple appeared to be tenants of the unit.

A next-door neighbour, who only wished to be known as Ms Ma (transliterated), told Shin Min that she had noticed two women and a man moving into the unit in November 2025.

She said she rarely saw them and assumed their flat was still undergoing renovation, as packages were often left outside their door for long periods.

Ms Ma also said officers initially attempted to detect the couple’s movements through the walls, but later switched tactics and entered from the floor above.

Police cordoned off area, searched garbage chutes

Police cordoned off large sections of the HDB block and surrounding areas during the operation. Officers were seen searching rubbish chutes and bins. Two officers were also spotted at a nearby grass patch, appearing to search for something.

After the suspects were arrested, the cordon was reduced to the unit and the nearby stairwells.

SCDF told Stomp it was alerted at about 6.20am and deployed two safety life air packs. Officers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were placed on standby as a precaution.

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