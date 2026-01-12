Police said e-vaporisers and suspected drug paraphernalia were recovered at the scene. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Couple lock themselves in Farrer Park condo unit for over 4 hours amid alleged dispute

A couple locked themselves inside a Farrer Park condominium unit following an alleged dispute, triggering a large-scale police and SCDF deployment that lasted more than four hours.

They were later arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at about 8.10am on Jan 9 at a condominium along 3 Oxford Road.

Police vehicles, SCDF fire engines and an ambulance were seen at the scene, with officers cordoning off the area outside the building. Some police officers were also observed in full protective gear, carrying shields.

Alleged dispute led to four-hour stand-off

Shin Min reported that SCDF officers proceeded to lay out safety air cushions at the foot of the building, as the affected unit was located on the seventh floor. Rescue personnel were stationed on floors above and below the unit.

SCDF officers were also seen deploying safety nets near the unit's windows, while two rescuers used ropes to suspend themselves outside the window and speak to those inside the unit. The operation drew the attention of members of the public, some of whom stopped to watch.

Shin Min understands that the unit was rented by a couple who allegedly got into an argument inside the flat, causing other residents to call the police.

Gao Zijie, a 29-year-old student who lives on the third floor, told Shin Min he only became aware of the dispute after waking up and being informed by his domestic helper.

An apartment manager of a nearby building, who only wished to be known as Mr Lu, 69, said police had arrived early in the morning, but he was unaware of the details.

"I saw police cars as early as 9am, but I didn't know what had happened," he said.

Police gain entry, arrests made

In response to Stomp's queries, the police confirmed they had received a call for assistance and that officers found a 24-year-old woman and her 33-year-old male friend involved in an alleged dispute.

Both had locked themselves inside a room, and the woman was observed to be emotionally distressed.

After assessing the situation and out of concern for their safety, officers from the Special Operations Command and Crisis Negotiation Unit were deployed, along with SCDF personnel.

SCDF also confirmed that a safety life air pack was deployed, along with rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) who were on standby as a precautionary measure.

Police gained entry into the unit at about 12.35pm.

Couple arrested for suspected drug-related offences

The woman was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008, in addition to being arrested for a suspected drug-related offence.

The man was also arrested for obstructing a police officer in the course of duty and for a suspected drug-related offence.

Police said e-vaporisers and suspected drug paraphernalia were recovered at the scene, adding that the former have been referred to the Health Sciences Authority and the latter to the Centra Narcotics Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation