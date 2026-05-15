A couple was caught having sex at a Taipei national park after their actions were livestreamed by a 24-hour security camera.

Couple has sex in Taiwan national park at midnight, unaware act was livestreamed on CCTV

A couple who had sex at a national park in Taiwan at midnight were apparently unaware that the entire act was in full view of a security camera livestreaming on the park’s YouTube channel and website.

The incident took place at Qingtiangang Grassland, a popular hiking destination in Yangmingshan National Park.

According to Taiwanese news outlet SETN, the couple arrived at the park at about 11.06pm on May 14.

They initially sat side-by-side at a picnic table within view of a 24-hour security camera operated by the Yangmingshan National Park Administration.

At about 11.51pm, the pair’s interaction escalated. The woman was seen laying belly down on the table occupied by her phone as the man repeatedly climbed onto her from behind and made suggestive movements.

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At 12.14am, the man moved the woman’s legs to the edge of the table and the pair appeared to engage in a sexual act, with the woman grasping the table.

As the livestream camera was equipped with high-sensitivity audio recording, viewers could hear conversations, groans and gasps during the incident.

After about three minutes, they exit the frame before returning a while later to pack their belongings. By 12.22am, the couple had left the area.

The peculiar sight reportedly caused viewership numbers on the livestream to surge, with thousands of netizens tuning in.

Failed to show up to police station for questioning

Following the incident, the Yangmingshan National Park Administration disabled the livestream and removed footage of the indecent act.

Police from Taipei’s Shilin precinct later identified the man as a 23-year-old surnamed Gao who worked in the food service industry, after reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and tracing the licence plate number of a vehicle.

After being contacted by police, Gao reportedly admitted his involvement and said he had driven his girlfriend to the area.

He added that they had acted “on impulse” and claimed they were unaware the area was under 24-hour livestream surveillance, saying they were “shocked” when they found out.

Police said Gao initially agreed to take leave from work and present himself for questioning, but later failed to show up at the station.

Officers speculated that he may have come under immense psychological pressure after seeing the intense public reaction online. Police added that stronger legal action may be taken should he fail to cooperate.

According to SETN, both individuals were not local residents.

The case is being investigated as a public indecency offence. If found guilty, the couple could face up to one year in jail or a fine of up to NT$9,000 (S$364).

Picnic table becomes landmark

The incident quickly became a source of amusement online, with netizens continuing to monitor the livestream throughout the day.

Visitors were reportedly seen recreating the couple’s poses, taking photos at the picnic table and filming news segments at the location.

At about 5.30am, a Threads user found a ripped square-shaped wrapper at the same spot where the couple carried out the act, with a palm-sized ziplock bag lying centimetres away.

A few hours later, two cleaning staff were spotted spraying disinfectant and wiping down the picnic table.

“Is there another couple who reserved the table for tonight?” one Threads user joked.

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