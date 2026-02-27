Couple found dead in Punggol HDB flat, police investigating

Calista Wong and Nadine Chua

The Straits Times

Feb 27, 2026

A husband and wife were found dead in a Punggol HDB flat early in the morning on Feb 27.

In response to queries, police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 408B, Northshore Drive, at about 6.25am.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman lying motionless in a residential unit, police said. They were later declared dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

There was blood on the floor of the flat as well.

The man was 71 and the woman was 66, the police said.

Police have classified the case as unnatural deaths.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at 12.25pm, there were at least four police investigators outside the unit. They were wearing shoe covers and gesturing to parts of the unit. A police cordon was also set up.

At about 12.40pm, two more plainclothes investigators arrived at the unit, holding cameras, brown paper bags and a toolkit.

Mr Mike Liew, who lives three units away from the couple, said he only knew of what happened when he saw police officers along the corridor.

The retired executive, 73, said: "It's a shock to me. I have lived here for five years and there's never been any commotion around here. I didn't even hear anything out of the ordinary this morning either."

Describing the couple as friendly, he said: "They moved in around the same time as I did, so I would always see them at the lift lobby or even at the nearby mall. They would always smile and say hello to me.

"The husband retired a while ago and loves to keep potted plants outside his home, but I remember he cleared them all up recently. I know his wife used to work part-time at Covid-related jobs. I'm not sure if she eventually retired."

He added that the couple have no children.

