Nearly 70 tiles dislodged and cracked in the kitchen of a Jurong West home on Feb 18. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Couple flee as up to 70 kitchen tiles shatter in Jurong West home on second day of Chinese New Year

A couple fled their Jurong West flat after floor tiles began shattering in their kitchen on the second day of the Chinese New Year, leaving as many as 70 broken tiles.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Guo, 58, and Mrs Guo (transliteration), 57, were boiling water in their executive apartment at Block 828 Jurong Street 81 when the incident occurred at 10am on Feb 18.

The couple heard a loud cracking sound, which sounded like firecrackers exploding, and initially thought it was coming from the ceiling. But the tiles beneath their feet began to buckle, extending from the kitchen cabinets towards the doorway.

The couple immediately fled the kitchen.

60 to 70 shattered tiles found, living room affected

After the incident, Mr Guo found that some 60 to 70 tiles were shattered. To prevent injuries, his family removed the broken tiles and contacted a contractor, who sent someone for inspection the next day.

The concrete layer below the dislodged tiles was visible, and the square tiles were about 30 centimetres long, reported Shin Min.

The block was built in 1992 and Mr Guo is the second owner of the flat. The original tiles have remained unchanged for nearly 30 years as he did not remove them when his family moved in.

Mr Guo added that after the family tidied up the kitchen and left for house visiting, they came home to bulging tiles in the living room, which created a noticeable slope. Though they had not cracked, he described them as a ticking time bomb that could burst anytime.

Shin Min understands that the Housing Development Board offers a 15-year warranty for original tiles provided by HDB. After the warranty period, homeowners are advised to engage their own contractors. In this regard, the couple expressed frustration at having to bear the costs of repair. "Come the new year, we are spending money to avert bad luck."

Mr Guo felt that the recent rainy weather and low temperatures may have caused the tiles to dislodge. The couple have not heard of neighbours experiencing the same issue.

Cracks could be due to weather fluctuations: renovation contractor

Mr Xie Wen Tian (transliteration), a renovation contractor with over 30 years of experience, said that floor tiles may suddenly crack due to expansion and contraction caused by weather changes.

He explained that tiles in many flats may have been laid too closely without sufficient space to expand, making them prone to bulging or cracking. Even a few degrees' difference in temperature could significantly affect tiles.

Tiles in older flats are particularly prone to losing their adhesive layer due to long-term wear. With changes in temperature, the pressure beneath the tiles increases, exacerbating the problem.

Mr Xie recommended that Mr Guo mark the affected area in his living room to avoid stepping on it and causing further damage.

