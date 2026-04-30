A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old girl in Malaysia were arrested for allegedly committing "khalwat”. PHOTO: CHINA PRESS

Couple arrested for allegedly violating close proximity law in M’sia, man claims he was dyeing girl’s hair

A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were arrested by religious enforcement officers in Kedah, Malaysia for allegedly violating “khalwat” — an Islamic law barring unrelated members of the opposite sex from sharing a secluded place alone.

Kulim District Religious Enforcement (PADK) officer Anwar Sharifuddin Mat Saad told Malaysian news outlet Harian Metro that officers received a tip-off about immoral activities at a village house in Sungai Seluang, Kulim. An inspection was carried out at about 12.50am on April 27.

When officers arrived at the house, an older woman — believed to be the teen’s mother — opened the door and greeted officers. The young couple was found in a bedroom when officers entered the home.

“The couple admitted they were not married, nor were they mahram (individuals with blood relations). The young woman revealed her mother knew the pair were in the bedroom, but did not stop them,” Mr Anwar said.

The girl was reportedly no longer schooling and had recently resigned from her job at the supermarket, Mr Anwar revealed. During the inspection, the 17-year-old’s mother was watching television with her female friend. She claimed she was aware the man was in the house.

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According to Malaysian news site Sinar Harian , the teen’s mother repeatedly questioned the actions of the officers during the raid.

Not his first time in the house

Investigations revealed the man was from Penang and worked part-time at a motorcycle shop while awaiting a new job. The couple met through TikTok eight months ago, and remained in contact through Telegram.

“The 20-year-old man told officers he was helping the girl dye her hair, and admitted he often visited the girl’s home, mainly to deliver food or help the girl’s mother,” Mr Anwar said.

The pair were detained for allegedly violating Section 25(a)(b) of the Kedah Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 2014, which prohibits unrelated men and women from being in a secluded or private place alone.

If convicted, they will face a fine of up to RM3,000 (S$968), jail time of up to two years, or both.

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