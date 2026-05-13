A senior couple was caught getting intimate at a pier in Hong Kong last October.

Couple in their 60s caught having oral sex at Hong Kong pier sentenced to community service

A senior couple caught performing an indecent act at a public pier on one of Hong Kong’s islands have been sentenced to community service.

According to Hong Kong-based news outlet South China Morning Post, sailor Ng Tau-ming, 63, and saleswoman Ma Lai-hing, 62, pleaded guilty last month to outrage of public decency at Cheung Chau Public Pier on Oct 29, 2025.

The case drew widespread attention after a short video of the incident circulated online, sparking outrage among netizens

The clip shows Ng seated on a bench at the pier with one hand under Ma’s skirt and the other holding her ankle as she rested her legs across his thighs.

He was later seen bending down and placing his head under her skirt near her crotch for several seconds while she appeared unfazed, with her arms resting on her chest.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

He then pulled back before repeating the act. A passer-by could also be seen walking past them, seemingly unaware of the situation.

Police from the Cheung Chau district launched investigations after receiving a report about suspicious behaviour at the pier.

According to reports, Ma was arrested on Oct 30, followed by Ng on Oct 31. Both were later released on bail pending investigations.

Authorities had said at the time that the offence carries a maximum jail term of seven years upon conviction.

Sentenced to community service for indecent act

According to Hong Kong news outlet HK01, Ma pleaded for leniency during a May 12 hearing at Hong Kong’s Eastern Magistrates’ Courts.

Saying she understood she had made a mistake, the 62-year-old asked the court to give her another chance. Ng, who was represented by a lawyer, did not make any plea for leniency.

Investigations revealed that both admitted to police after their arrests that they were the individuals in the video, and claimed they had been intoxicated at the time of the offence.

The magistrate noted the probation officer’s positive remarks about the pair and accepted recommendations to sentence them each to 80 hours of unpaid community service.

This comes in the wake of another incident that recently went viral online.

On March 22, a couple were caught having sex at Batu Gantung cemetery, a Chinese cemetery in George Town, Penang. The pair were initially sentenced to a year in jail, though the sentence was later reduced to 28 days.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.