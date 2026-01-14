Cops looking for gun in Woodlands find samurai sword among other illicit items, 5 arrested

Three men and two women were arrested after an alert about the suspected illegal possession of a gun in Woodlands on Jan 12.

The police said they were alerted at about 4.20pm to the case at a commercial building called Primz Bizhub at Woodlands Close.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Division and the Criminal Investigation Department established the identity of a 23-year-old man and arrested him within eight hours.

He was found in the company of four other people.

The police also found and seized:

two airsoft guns

one samurai sword

one baton

three machetes

one axe

one dagger

one knuckle duster

one taser

one bag of airsoft metal pellets

one bag of airsoft plastic pellets

two de-registered car plates

72 SIM cards

etomidate e-vaporiser pods

items believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The man and another suspect, 34, will be charged in court on Jan 14 with possession of a scheduled weapon under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

For first-time offenders, the offence carries an imprisonment term of up to five years and at least six strokes of the cane.

All five suspects are also being investigated for various offences related to weapons, public nuisance, motor vehicles and drugs.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for investigation.

