Content creators have taken to social media with their spin on the viral video showing a pair exiting a unit. PHOTOS: @MISSONGLAI, @NATASHATANNNNN/TIKTOK

Content creators criticised over spoofs of viral video involving pair leaving unit: 'Distasteful and not very funny'

As with most high-profile social media drama, a now-viral video showing a man and a woman exiting a unit suspiciously has spawned a wave of spoofs online.

Content creators jumped on the trend with their own interpretations of the clip, from recreations of the scene to humorous takes on the source of the moaning.

While many found the parodies amusing, some felt that the online community had gone too far and could have been more sensitive to those involved.

Spoofs galore

@wpr.asia, a local creative agency, posted its interpretation of how the individuals managed to record the scene without getting caught.

The 13-second clip, which has garnered over 2.7 million views, recreates the perspective of those who filmed the original video. When the group is caught, they scramble for cover and pretend to be busy with various tasks.

Meanwhile, local content creator @missonglai attempted to recreate the infamous scene, even copying the outfits worn by the pair in the video.

Influencers @natashatannnnn and @lielnicole reenacted the leopard crawl movement in the original video, which spawned reactions about the relevance of national service (NS) training.

A game of table tennis, opera singing, and a cosplay session gone awry were how social media company SGAG interpreted the moaning sounds from the original clip.

"Distasteful and not very funny"

While the spoofs were generally well-received, some slammed the content creators for exploiting the scandal for engagement and views.

Anson, a car dealer who goes by @europerformancesg on TikTok, labelled content creators "low class" for posting skits inspired by the incident.

"People do wrong, they face the consequences. They have to answer to family, answer to your [sic] job, they lost their job. Let this thing fade off. Don't keep attacking," said Anson.

"You guys are not concerned about them. You are making the thing worse," he added.

Meanwhile, YouTuber @dargoyaki called such content "distasteful and not very funny".

On his TikTok page, he said that people who found the skits amusing tended to view those outside their social circles as "characters on a TV show rather than actual real people with full lives".

He sympathised with the families of those involved and criticised content creators for "amplifying their misery".

Among the barrage of likes and views on the skits, many netizens also expressed displeasure at the onslaught of parodies being posted at the expense of the families of those involved.

"Isn't this cyberbullying?!" one comment on the SGAG video read.

"For virality, but everyone makes mistakes," another netizen commented on wpr.asia's post. "And mistakes help us grow."

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics