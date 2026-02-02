"This is the correct work safety procedure!" one commenter wrote. PHOTOS: AGATAINSINGAPORE/TIKTOK

Construction workers 'start the day right' at Tanjong Katong with coordinated stretches

A clip of a group of construction workers doing morning stretches at the Amber House development in Tanjong Katong has gone viral, amusing and delighting netizens.

In a video uploaded by TikTok user @agatainsingapore on Jan 31, scores of workers are seen standing with their hands on their hips and rotating to stretch.

Agatainsingapore wrote that the workers begin stretching at "8am sharp" every day. "We all need this attitude," she added.

The clip, captioned "Construction workers in Singapore know how to start the day right", has drawn over 145,000 views and 70 comments.

'Correct work safety procedure'

Many netizens welcomed the sight of the workers practicing good safety habits ahead of their physically demanding work, while one remarked that the routine was similar to what they did during National Service.

"This is the correct work safety procedure!" one commenter wrote.

Others noted that stretching helps prevent injuries, with one pointing out that the workers often handle "heavy loads".

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics