The cat was seen taking shelter in a handmade structure during a rainy day. PHOTO: NAMIENOODLE/TIKTOK

Community cat spotted in innovative homemade shelter: 'Cat haters would complain when they see this'

A community cat has been spotted taking shelter in a handmade shelter on a rainy day, which netizens praised as an innovative way to keep them dry while providing a safe place to rest.

A 53-second TikTok clip by @namienoodle showcasing the shelter reveals a creative build made from household items: chairs to elevate a basket, an umbrella wrapped in plastic for protection against the rain, and milk bottles to hold it all in place.

Captioned "I love it when our Singaporean cat lovers/keepers does such innovative shelters during monsoon period. Sayang will always be loved!!", the post on Dec 30, 2025 has since garnered over 8,000 views, 1,008 reactions and 27 comments.

When the cat in the shelter was approached by the individual filming the clip, it even braved the rain to greet the person and enjoy a gentle pet.

It remains unclear exactly where or when the shelter was spotted.

'This is so wholesome!': Netizens

Many were amazed by the dedication put into making the shelter.

"At least the cat knows and do it [sic] part by coming out to greet the owner," one user commented, while namienoodle quickly clarified that she was not the one who set up the shelter.

However, some were quick to predict that these creations are destined to be "remove [sic] or destroy".

"We need to collectively push the govt to make the Town Council [sic] allow a safe space for comm [sic] cats to rest/eat/play at all void decks," one netizen wrote.

Stomp has reached out to @namienoodle for comment.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation