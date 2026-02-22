ComfortDelGro investigating after taxi seen travelling with open door

ComfortDelGro is investigating after one of its taxis was spotted being driven with an open door on Feb 19. PHOTO: SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

Feb 22, 2026

ComfortDelGro is investigating after one of its taxis was spotted being driven with an open door on Feb 19.

"We are aware of the situation and are investigating the matter. The safety of our cabbies are our top priority," the company's spokesperson said in response to queries on Feb 22.

In a video recording uploaded on the SGRV Admin page, a yellow taxi is seen travelling on the rightmost lane of a road with the door on the driver's side open.

The recording then cuts to the taxi travelling on another stretch of the road, where the driver is seen resting one hand on the driver's side window for a few moments before closing the door.

According to the post, which has since garnered almost 300 reactions, the incident happened on Bartley Road East at about 6pm on Feb 19. It also said the driver was alone in the taxi.

ComfortDelGro did not clarify if there were any passengers in the taxi during the incident.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.