A cockroach was seen crawling over food at a cafe at Changi Airport Terminal 1. PHOTOS: MOZARELLAPAPI/TIKTOK

Cockroach crawls over pastries at Paul S’pore outlet in Changi Airport T1, cafe discards food items

A customer was shocked to find a cockroach crawling over pastries at Paul Singapore’s outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 1, after which staff members immediately disposed of items from the counter and carried out pest control measures two days later.

TikTok user @mozzarellapapi shared a video of the incident, which occurred on April 9, saying that he was about to dine at the cafe when he noticed the insect.

“I had to leave because there was a freaking cockroach crawling all over the croissants,” he says.

The video cuts to a clip of the cockroach climbing on a croissant laid out for display, before the camera pans to the TikToker covering his mouth.

The pest later escapes the display, crawling on the other side of the glass.

Stomp has reached out to mozzarellapapi for comment.

All food items discarded: Paul Singapore

In response to Stomp’s queries, a Paul Singapore spokesperson apologised to customers affected by the incident.

“Upon receiving feedback from the customer on April 9, our staff responded by clearing and disposing of all items from the affected counter and thoroughly cleaning the area,” the spokesperson said.

On top of daily deep cleaning procedures, pest control treatment took place on April 11, during which all food items in the outlet were disposed of. The outlet was closed from 12pm to 11pm that day for another deep clean before reopening.

The spokesperson added that the frequency for pest control inspections and counter cleaning have been increased.

A Singapore Food Agency (SFA) spokesperson said that they are looking into the matter.

Netizens ‘horrified’ at discovery

The post received over 119,900 views, as netizens said they were “horrified” and “shocked” at the discovery.

“As an immunocompromised person, this scares me even more to eat outside,” one netizen said, while another said they would avoid the outlet.

Many urged authorities to take action, raising concerns about the standard of food hygiene at the cafe.

Others joked it was “extra protein” and commented that it was “normal in Singapore”.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a statement from SFA.

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