Clothes overflow from Cloop recycling bin in Yishun, firm says it could be due to spring cleaning season

Footage of a Cloop recycling bin in Yishun overflowing with clothes recently made rounds on social media.

A video posted to the @sgfollowsall Instagram page on Jan 28 showed a mix of clothing, both secured in plastic bags and loosely strewn, piled against a yellow Cloop bin. Bags of clothing were also seen jutting out of the bin's lids.

According to the caption, the bin was located at Nee Soon East Seniors' Hub along Yishun Ring Road.

In response to Stomp's query, a Cloop spokesperson confirmed that the firm was alerted to the overflowing bin at Nee Soon East. The company confirmed that it was cleared on Jan 26, and arrangements were made to remove its contents again on Jan 29.

Even though bins are cleared regularly, the spokesperson added that "during peak periods such as spring cleaning seasons, donation volumes can increase significantly, and bins may fill up sooner than usual between collections".

Cloop has over 440 textile recycling bins islandwide, including 19 located in Yishun.

Earlier this month, a man and woman were spotted carrying away bags of clothes left beside a Cloop recycling bin in Bukit Merah.

To alert Cloop about a full recycling bin, members of the public can send a photo of the bin and its identification code to 8308 3631 via WhatsApp. Incidents can also be reported using the QR codes found on newer Cloop bins.

