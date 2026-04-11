Cleaver-wielding man chases M’sia police officer after allegedly being told to settle food bill

A cleaver-wielding man chased a police officer in Selangor, allegedly after he was told to settle an outstanding bill at a restaurant.

A 12-second clip of the bizarre incident, originally shared on the Facebook page Fakta Malaysia on April 8, shows a shirtless man dashing unsteadily out of an eatery in pursuit of a police officer wearing a helmet.

He chases the officer for about five seconds before slowing down, allowing the gap between them to widen.

Onlookers appeared stunned by the scene but did not intervene.

According to Malaysian media outlet World of Buzz, the incident took place in Telok Mengkuang, Kuala Langat, on April 7.

Kuala Langat District Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 3.30pm. When they arrived at the scene, they encountered an aggressive man armed with a meat cleaver and a rattan stick.

The man was allegedly unhappy after a restaurant staff member told him to settle a “long-standing food debt”.

He was reported to have caused damage to property within the premises, as well as to three vehicles parked in the area.

While it is unclear what happened after the chase, police managed to arrest the unemployed man, who was subsequently sent to a hospital in Klang for a medical check.

The man is reported to have had four previous criminal convictions and a drug-related offence.

Netizens question purpose of officer’s training

The video has garnered over 1.8 million views, 9,600 reactions, and 5,200 comments.

Many netizens criticised the fleeing officer, questioning the purpose of his training.

“If the police really ran away like that, how can they ensure safety?” a Facebook user asked in Malay.

There were those, however, who pointed out that the police were reluctant to draw their firearms due to the potential consequences that could follow.

“If you run... tomorrow you are still a police officer, with a salary. If you shoot, you will be suspended during the investigation,” wrote one commenter.

“Police shoot, you’ll say the police are bad... police run away, you’ll call him a coward,” another said.

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