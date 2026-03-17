A group of students was seen flinging the loose turf toward other students. PHOTOS: KAIJIE070/TIKTOK

CJC students slammed for being a 'nuisance' after flinging artificial turf at schoolmates in viral video

Several Catholic Junior College (CJC) have been slammed after a video of them flinging loose pieces of artificial turf during a fire drill went viral.

Footage of the incident was posted on TikTok by user @kaijie070, garnering over 522,000 views and 25,300 likes.

In the six-second clip, a student in a black T-shirt holds a handful of what appeared to be small pieces of artificial turf, while another student helps gather dirt and place it in his palm.

He then flings the rubble overhead, sending the dirt flying toward students seated on the ground.

Another student is later seen doing the same, throwing loose turf behind him.

"The most normal fire drill," read the on-screen caption, while the user added in the post's caption that this was the "only emergency u shld be worried abt in a fire drill".

Stomp has reached out to kaijie070 and CJC for comment.

Netizens call group a 'nuisance'

Some netizens were enraged in the comments, saying that the group was a "nuisance" and they had gone "too far".

"Stop plucking the grass leh," chided one netizen, while another pointed out that sports teams have "thrown up and spat on that turf for years".

However, others reported similar experiences, saying that such behaviour was "normal".

"It's part of the experience. You guys did great," another commented.

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